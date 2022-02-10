BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $758.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,287,000 after acquiring an additional 79,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

