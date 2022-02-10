Under Armour (UAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect Under Armour to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
UAA stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.21.
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.
