Cooper-Standard (CPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CPS opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.07. Cooper-Standard has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 151.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 143,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 26.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 119.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 243.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

