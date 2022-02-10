Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gazprom is the world’s largest gas company basically focused on geological exploration, production, transmission, storage, processing and marketing of gas and other hydrocarbons. Gazprom’s mission is to provide effective and well-balanced gas supply to Russian customers and to safely implement long-term gas export contracts. Gazprom’s strategy is to acquire the leading position among the global energy companies by entering new markets, diversifying core business activities and ensuring reliable supplies. “

GZPFY opened at $34.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.

