Equities Analysts Set Expectations for OneWater Marine Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of OneWater Marine in a report released on Sunday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.70. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.75 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $786.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 3.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $33.09 and a 1-year high of $62.79.

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 5,453 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $299,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 27,831 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,394,054.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,561 shares of company stock valued at $7,714,728 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. FMR LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,978,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 120,810 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 57,632 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 440,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 606.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 53,603 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.