Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Price Target Raised to €47.00

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) had its target price increased by UBS Group from €46.00 ($52.87) to €47.00 ($54.02) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Konecranes from €45.00 ($51.72) to €44.00 ($50.57) in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Konecranes alerts:

Shares of KNCRY opened at $7.59 on Monday. Konecranes has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12.

Konecranes Oyj engages in manufacturing cranes, lifting equipment and machine tools. It operates through the following segments: Service, Industrial Equipment and Port Solutions. The Service segment comprises the maintenance and installation services for industrial equipment. The Industrial Equipment segment produces industrial cranes and components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.