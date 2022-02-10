Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “
NGLOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($55.44) to GBX 3,700 ($50.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($39.22) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,208.67.
About Anglo American
Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
