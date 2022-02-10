Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

RYCEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.69) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.81) to GBX 132 ($1.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.03) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.75.

RYCEY stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

