DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will earn $4.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.93. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s FY2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

PBH opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.22. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

