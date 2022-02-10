$1.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to post earnings per share of $1.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.04. Malibu Boats posted earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Malibu Boats.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MBUU. Truist Financial cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $69.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.87. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.69. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.