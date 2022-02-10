Civista Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Civista Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 144.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 73.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

