Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Cut to “Hold” at Morgan Stanley

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $500.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZFSVF opened at $496.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.40. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $383.00 and a 1 year high of $502.00.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

