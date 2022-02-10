Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Cut to “Hold” at Morgan Stanley

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $500.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZFSVF opened at $496.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.40. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $383.00 and a 1 year high of $502.00.
About Zurich Insurance Group
