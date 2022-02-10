TUI (LON:TUI) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TUI (LON:TUI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.70) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.91) price target on TUI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($2.10) price objective on TUI in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.43) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 208.75 ($2.82).

Get TUI alerts:

LON TUI opened at GBX 280.40 ($3.79) on Tuesday. TUI has a 12 month low of GBX 189.85 ($2.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 470.97 ($6.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 240.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 274.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.