Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.65) price target on the stock.

RTO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised Rentokil Initial to a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.79) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a suspended rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.52) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 643.75 ($8.71).

Shares of LON:RTO opened at GBX 511.40 ($6.92) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 552.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 572.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £9.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.06. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($6.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 662 ($8.95).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.