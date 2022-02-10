Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.65) price target on the stock.

RTO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised Rentokil Initial to a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.79) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a suspended rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.52) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 643.75 ($8.71).

Shares of LON:RTO opened at GBX 511.40 ($6.92) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 552.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 572.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £9.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.06. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($6.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 662 ($8.95).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

