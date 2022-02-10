Redrow (LON:RDW) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Redrow (LON:RDW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.17) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($11.36) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.17) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.17) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Redrow from GBX 870 ($11.76) to GBX 890 ($12.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 829.60 ($11.22).

Get Redrow alerts:

RDW stock opened at GBX 625.40 ($8.46) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 8.50. Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 540 ($7.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 743.60 ($10.06). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 660.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 661.63.

In other news, insider Barbara Richmond bought 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.63) per share, with a total value of £7,043.52 ($9,524.71).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.