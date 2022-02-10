FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Price Up 6% on Strong Earnings

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) rose 6% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $117.98 and last traded at $117.82. Approximately 10,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 741,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.18.

The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in FMC by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in FMC by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in FMC by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.03. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

