Stepan (SCL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $108.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Stepan has a 52 week low of $104.05 and a 52 week high of $139.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.72.
In related news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
About Stepan
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
