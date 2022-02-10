Stepan (SCL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $108.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Stepan has a 52 week low of $104.05 and a 52 week high of $139.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stepan stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Stepan were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

