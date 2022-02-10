CAE (CAE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $647.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CAE to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. CAE has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.33, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.68.
Several research analysts have commented on CAE shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.89.
About CAE
CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CAE (CAE)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.