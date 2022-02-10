CAE (CAE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $647.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CAE to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. CAE has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.33, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CAE stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,467 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of CAE worth $17,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CAE shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.89.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

