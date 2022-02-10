Chuy’s (CHUY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $518.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 2.04. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Get Chuy's alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHUY shares. Benchmark raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 14.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 193.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 159.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 77,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 22,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.