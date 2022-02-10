Endeavour Mining’s (EDV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Pi Financial

Pi Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

EDV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a C$2,700.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$566.00.

Shares of EDV stock opened at C$30.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.55 billion and a PE ratio of 15.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$23.12 and a 52-week high of C$35.94.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$871.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

