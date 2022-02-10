CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CAIXY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CAIXY opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. CaixaBank has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.28.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

