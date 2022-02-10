UBS Group Trims Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Target Price to €110.00

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from €151.00 ($173.56) to €110.00 ($126.44) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DLVHF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €174.00 ($200.00) to €171.00 ($196.55) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Delivery Hero from €139.00 ($159.77) to €137.00 ($157.47) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Delivery Hero from €150.00 ($172.41) to €140.00 ($160.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Delivery Hero from €160.00 ($183.91) to €153.00 ($175.86) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.20.

OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $78.04 on Monday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.47.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

