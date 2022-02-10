Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) vs. Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Critical Comparison

Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Chineseinvestors.com has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vitru has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Chineseinvestors.com and Vitru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chineseinvestors.com N/A N/A N/A Vitru 6.30% 3.86% 2.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Vitru shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Chineseinvestors.com and Vitru, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chineseinvestors.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Vitru 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chineseinvestors.com and Vitru’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chineseinvestors.com $6.48 million 0.00 -$10.19 million N/A N/A Vitru $100.80 million 3.43 $10.11 million $0.28 52.50

Vitru has higher revenue and earnings than Chineseinvestors.com.

Summary

Vitru beats Chineseinvestors.com on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chineseinvestors.com

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. engages in the provision of Chinese language web-based real-time financial information. Its services include real-time market commentary, analysis, and educational related services in Chinese language character sets; support services; consultancy services to smaller private companies considering becoming a public company and advertising and public relation related support services. The company was founded by Wei Wang on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in San Gabriel, CA.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses. The company also offer continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 10 campuses that offers traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil.

