Hillenbrand, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hillenbrand in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

HI opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.45.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 2,708.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 108,273.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $394,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $6,881,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,224 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.29%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

