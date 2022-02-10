Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Issued By KeyCorp

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $142.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.49.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

