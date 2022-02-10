Reviewing SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.1% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of BrainsWay shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SANUWAVE Health and BrainsWay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A BrainsWay 0 0 5 0 3.00

BrainsWay has a consensus price target of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 90.48%. Given BrainsWay’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Profitability

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health -354.78% N/A -130.94% BrainsWay -24.34% -13.83% -10.63%

Risk and Volatility

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrainsWay has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and BrainsWay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $4.06 million 17.79 -$30.94 million N/A N/A BrainsWay $22.06 million 5.79 -$5.39 million ($0.24) -32.38

BrainsWay has higher revenue and earnings than SANUWAVE Health.

Summary

BrainsWay beats SANUWAVE Health on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration. The company was founded on May 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain. The company was founded by Avner Hagai, Yiftach Roth, Abraham Zangen, and David Zacut on November 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

