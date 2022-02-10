Contrasting Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) & RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR)

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RenovaCare and Teleflex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Teleflex 0 3 7 0 2.70

Teleflex has a consensus target price of $403.30, suggesting a potential upside of 21.42%. Given Teleflex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Teleflex is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RenovaCare and Teleflex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A N/A -$9.55 million ($0.07) -4.57 Teleflex $2.54 billion 6.13 $335.32 million $9.15 36.30

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than RenovaCare. RenovaCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

RenovaCare has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teleflex has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Teleflex shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Teleflex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RenovaCare and Teleflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A -107.23% -93.78% Teleflex 15.71% 17.78% 8.70%

Summary

Teleflex beats RenovaCare on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc. operates as a development stage company, which focuses on research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which is comprised of a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues; and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area. The company was founded on July 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc. provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), Asia (Asia Pacific) and OEM. The Americas segment engages in the sales of interventional urology products. The EMEA engages in the sales of urology products. The Asia segment designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices primarily used in critical care, surgical applications and cardiac care and generally serves hospitals and healthcare providers. The OEM segment designs, manufactures and supplies devices and instruments for other medical device manufacturers. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

