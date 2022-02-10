BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited is operates as a commercial bank through its principal operating subsidiary Bank of China. The Company and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive range of financial products and services to retail and corporate customers in Hong Kong and Mainland. Its personal banking segment provides services ranging from wealth management, integrated account service, card services, internet banking, phone banking, insurance services and investment services. Also this segment accepts deposits and offers personal loans, mortgage and remittance. The corporate banking segment offers commercial services, SME services, financial institution services, trade finance and services, e-commerce services, cash management, insurance, custodial and MPF services. The Company provides services related to investment in securities, precious metals, foreign exchange, fund and etc. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS BHKLY opened at $83.75 on Tuesday. BOC Hong Kong has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $84.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.46.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

