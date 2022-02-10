Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.10 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of SVM opened at C$4.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.07. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of C$3.95 and a 52-week high of C$8.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.10. The firm has a market cap of C$759.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13.

In other news, Senior Officer Yong-Jae Kim sold 7,459 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$37,369.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$150,300. Also, Director Rui Feng sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.54, for a total transaction of C$68,143.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,753,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,135,303.70. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,125 shares of company stock worth $395,804.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.