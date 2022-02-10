$203.03 Million in Sales Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will announce $203.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $203.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.89 million. Shake Shack posted sales of $157.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year sales of $739.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $737.53 million to $740.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $973.13 million, with estimates ranging from $947.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shake Shack.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHAK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.65.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $74.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.52, a P/E/G ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $132.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 633.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.