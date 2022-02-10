Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to post sales of $3.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.42 billion and the highest is $3.35 billion. Zillow Group posted sales of $788.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 281.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $7.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $7.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $7.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $212.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 246,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,838,000 after purchasing an additional 181,854 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $13,349,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,917,000 after buying an additional 144,255 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,291,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 658.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,463,000 after buying an additional 131,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

