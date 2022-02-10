Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ANZBY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:ANZBY opened at $19.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

