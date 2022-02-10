Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.10. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 8,067 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $78.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $78,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,530. Company insiders own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

