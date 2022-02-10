Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Trading 1.2% Higher

Bragg Gaming Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRAG) traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $6.97. 177,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 52,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Separately, decreased their price target on Bragg Gaming Group from C$30.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.25.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $15.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Bragg Gaming Group Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bragg Gaming Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRAG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.39% of Bragg Gaming Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator; and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.

