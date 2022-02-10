Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Shares Down 1%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX) dropped 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 14.14 and last traded at 14.28. Approximately 96,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 178,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at 14.42.

VGCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Victoria Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Pi Financial cut their price target on Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Victoria Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $894.16 million and a P/E ratio of 8.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 14.52 and a 200 day moving average of 15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

