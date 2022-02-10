CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF)

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and invests in income-producing assets for retail purposes. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Office, and Integrated Developments. The Retail segment manages the retail properties in Singapore.

