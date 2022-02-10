Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 30,205 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Forte Biosciences by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after acquiring an additional 513,450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Forte Biosciences by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 668,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,473,000 after acquiring an additional 168,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Forte Biosciences by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after acquiring an additional 77,225 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Forte Biosciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 193,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $6,105,000. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBRX stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.25). Equities analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forte Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

