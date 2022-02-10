Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Cut to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFX. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. Colfax has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Colfax by 102.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Colfax by 36.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,273,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after acquiring an additional 881,891 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 114.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,108,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after acquiring an additional 591,648 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Colfax by 18.5% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,728,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,153,000 after acquiring an additional 581,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Colfax by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,792,000 after acquiring an additional 499,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

