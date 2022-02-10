Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 24 ($0.32) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GGP. reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of Greatland Gold stock opened at GBX 14.30 ($0.19) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £578.66 million and a P/E ratio of -143.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.23. Greatland Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 25.50 ($0.34).

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

