Jet2 (LON:JET2) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,650 ($22.31) target price on the stock.

JET2 has been the subject of a number of other reports. reissued an under review rating on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($21.37) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($21.37) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Jet2 alerts:

Shares of LON JET2 opened at GBX 1,392.36 ($18.83) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,159.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65. Jet2 has a 1-year low of GBX 916.60 ($12.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,573.22 ($21.27). The stock has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.66.

In related news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($14.20), for a total value of £4,725,000 ($6,389,452.33).

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.