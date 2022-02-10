Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Evans Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $41.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.07. Evans Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

