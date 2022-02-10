Liberty Global (LBTYK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liberty Global stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,556 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.08% of Liberty Global worth $12,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

