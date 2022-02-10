Matson (MATX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Matson (NYSE:MATX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Matson to post earnings of $8.90 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MATX opened at $90.72 on Thursday. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.90.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.46%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Matson stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 947.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,191 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of Matson worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Matson Company Profile
Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.
