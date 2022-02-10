Trinity Industries (TRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:TRN opened at $30.11 on Thursday. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -141.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on TRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trinity Industries stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.