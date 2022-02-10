Trinity Industries (TRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:TRN opened at $30.11 on Thursday. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -141.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on TRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trinity Industries stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

