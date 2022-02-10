Vodafone Group’s (VOD) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 165 ($2.23) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.23) to GBX 170 ($2.30) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.12) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 169.38 ($2.29).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 139.54 ($1.89) on Monday. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93). The stock has a market cap of £37.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 118.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 116.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently -18.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($47,058.82).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

