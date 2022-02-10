The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,945 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,160 ($29.21) to GBX 1,945 ($26.30) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WEIR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,470 ($33.40) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($21.30) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($26.77) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($28.40) to GBX 1,750 ($23.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,980 ($26.77).

Shares of LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,689.50 ($22.85) on Tuesday. The Weir Group has a one year low of GBX 1,541.61 ($20.85) and a one year high of GBX 2,108 ($28.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,733.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,728.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -344.80.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

