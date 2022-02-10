Barclays Reiterates “€23.00” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Barclays set a €23.00 ($26.44) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DTE. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($25.86) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.03) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($30.46) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.29) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.17 ($26.63).

FRA DTE opened at €17.71 ($20.36) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.95. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.62) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($20.84).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

