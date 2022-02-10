ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €16.50 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($18.97) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PSM. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.39) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.18) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.29) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.29) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($12.99) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €19.16 ($22.02).

Shares of PSM stock opened at €14.18 ($16.29) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of €13.87 and a 200 day moving average of €14.99. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €12.77 ($14.68) and a 1 year high of €19.00 ($21.84).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

