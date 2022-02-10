Berenberg Bank Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €72.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($82.76) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEI. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($103.45) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($74.71) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €56.00 ($64.37) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($93.10) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €87.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.08 ($85.14).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HEI stock opened at €66.64 ($76.60) on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €56.60 ($65.06) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($93.15). The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €61.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.