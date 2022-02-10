UBS Group Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €17.10 Price Target

UBS Group set a €17.10 ($19.66) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.54) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.37) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 4th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($22.99) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.99) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.54) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.00 ($17.24).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €19.90 ($22.87) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €8.03 ($9.23) and a 12 month high of €18.97 ($21.80). The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.43.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.